Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Revealing the psychology of colour to be a rainbow rollercoaster of emotion
Revealing the psychology of colour to be a rainbow rollercoaster of emotion © Getty Images

Revealing the psychology of colour to be a rainbow rollercoaster of emotion

Red might be the universal colour of love, but psychologists have find cultural differences in the emotions we associate with the colour spectrum.

Some colours are attached to a particular feeling or emotion, no matter your place in the world, a study that spanned six continents reveals.

Advertisement

Red was strongly associated with love and anger, while yellow was linked with joy, black and grey with sadness, and white with relief.

The team behind the research, led by Dr Daniel Oberfeld-Twistel, asked 4,598 participants from 30 nations to fill in a colour-emotion association survey. The survey gave participants a list of 12 different colours, and asked that they identify any emotions that they felt were associated with each colour. They also ranked the intensity of the emotion.

Read more about emotions:

“No similar study of this scope has ever been carried out,” said Oberfeld-Twistel. “It allowed us to obtain a comprehensive overview and establish that colour-emotion associations are surprisingly similar around the world.”

The study revealed a significant, global consensus, said Oberfeld-Twistel. “For example, throughout the world the colour of red is the only colour that is strongly associated with both a positive feeling – love – and a negative feeling – anger.”

The reason for some associations might be evolutionary, related to particularly emotional situations, such as a red face in anger. However, the team also found differences across nations.

While black was universally associated with sadness, participants from China also linked the feeling with white, and Greeks associated it with purple.

“This may be because in China white clothing is worn at funerals and the colour dark purple is used in the Greek Orthodox Church during periods of mourning,” said Oberfeld-Twistel.

Like the universal understanding of some facial expressions, or of the emotions evoked by certain songs or music no matter the language, the researchers say that most colour-emotion associations are shared by all.

Advertisement

“Thus, next time you ‘feel blue’ or ‘see red’,” wrote researchers, “know the world is with you.”

Reader Q&A: Are there chemical formulae for emotions like love, hate, anger, joy and jealousy?

Asked by: Kevin McGrath, London

No. Although chemicals play an important part in mediating our emotional response, the interaction of various hormones with our current state of mind and memories is much too complicated to be captured in a simple formula.

If you inject someone with adrenalin, they may feel the physiological sensation of anxiety, but whether this translates to the emotion of fear, anger or sexual arousal will depend on the circumstances.

Read more:

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

354-940x530subsbanner
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 40% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Linking music to colour © Getty Images
The Human Body

Linking music to colour

Meditation can have a dark side © Getty Images
Science news

Meditation can induce feelings of fear

National happiness mapped over the last 200 years © Getty Images
Science news

National happiness mapped over the last 200 years

More than half of motorists view cyclists as subhuman 'cockroaches' © Getty Images
Science news

More than half of motorists view cyclists as subhuman ‘cockroaches’

Late 40s: is this the most miserable time of our lives? © Getty Images
Science news

Reality Check Are our late 40s really the most miserable time of our lives?

England excellent penalty takers, says German study (Chris Waddle misses vital penalty against West Germany during the 1990 World Cup in Italy © Bongarts/Getty Images)
Science news

England excellent penalty takers, says German study

How psychopaths control their ‘dark impulses’ © Getty Images
Science news

How psychopaths control their ‘dark impulses’

What is worse for your mood – interrupted sleep or shortened sleep? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What is worse for your mood – interrupted sleep or shortened sleep?