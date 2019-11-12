Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Starlink: SpaceX successfully launches more mini-satellites

Starlink: SpaceX successfully launches more mini-satellites

SpaceX is among several companies interested in providing broadband internet coverage worldwide.

SpaceX has launched 60 mini-satellites, the second batch of an orbiting network meant to provide global internet coverage.

Advertisement

The Falcon rocket blasted into the morning sky over Florida, marking the unprecedented fourth flight of a booster for SpaceX.

The compact flat-panel satellites – weighing around 260kg – will join 60 launched in May.

SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk wants to put thousands of these Starlink satellites in orbit, to offer high-speed internet service everywhere.

He plans to start the service next year in the northern US and Canada, with global coverage for populated areas after 24 launches.

Read more about the Falcon rockets:

Last month, Musk used an orbiting Starlink satellite to send a tweet: “Whoa, it worked!!

Employees gathered at company bases on both coasts cheered when the first-stage booster landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic.

“These boosters are designed to be used 10 times. Let’s turn it around for a fifth, guys,” said the company’s launch commentator.

This also marked the first time SpaceX used a previously flown nose cone. The California-based company reuses rocket parts to cut costs.

Each satellite has an autonomous system for dodging space junk. In September, however, the European Space Agency had to move one of its satellites out of the way of a Starlink satellite. SpaceX later said it corrected the problem.

Advertisement

SpaceX is among several companies interested in providing broadband internet coverage worldwide, especially in areas where it costs too much or is unreliable. Others include OneWeb and Jeff Bezos’ Amazon.

Why the controversy around Starlink?

The first potential issue that has been raised is that there are already something like 5,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, significantly adding to this number could increase the risk of collisions and the possibility of debris falling to Earth.

SpaceX says that as the satellites are designed to disintegrate when they re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere this shouldn’t be a problem.

Tags

You may like

Watch the moment the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts into pieces on landing © elonmusk/Instagram
Space

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts into pieces on landing

First image from Sentinel-3A © Copernicus data (2016)First image from Sentinel-3A © Copernicus data (2016)
Space

ESA satellite Sentinel-3A takes its first photos of Earth

SpaceX plans to land on Mars by 2018 © SpaceX/Flickr
News

SpaceX plans to land on Mars by 2018

© University of Surrey
Space

Net successfully snares space junk in practice run

Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket land in full 360-degree video © SpaceX
Space

Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket land in full 360-degree video

Illustration of NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite -- TESS -- observing an M dwarf star with orbiting planets © NASA
Space

NASA launches satellite ‘TESS’ in hunt for exoplanets

SpaceX Starlink: The controversial satellite constellation © SpaceX/Flickr
Space

SpaceX Starlink The controversial satellite constellation

New NASA spacesuit revealed in preparation for return to the Moon (Kristine Davis, a spacesuit engineer at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, wearing a ground prototype of NASA’s new Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU), is seen during a demonstration of the suit, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at NASA Headquarters in Washington. The xEMU suit improves on the suits previous worn on the Moon during the Apollo era and those currently in use for spacewalks outside the International Space Station and will be worn by first woman and next man as they explore the Moon as part of the agency’s Artemis program © NASA/Joel Kowsky)
News

New NASA spacesuit revealed in preparation for return to the Moon