Turning the spotlight on dementia with some stunning images

Images and videos which shine a light on crucial dementia research have been released today by the Alzheimer’s Society, showcasing their work in their first ever research image competition.
Advertisement
By 2025, it is estimated that one million people will be living with the condition in the UK, and many millions more carers, partners, families and friends will be affected.
'Spotlight on Dementia' challenges researchers funded by the charity to showcase their vital work through creative images and video. This year, entries explored diverse topics such as detecting dementia using virtual reality, the impact of young-onset dementia on people’s careers, and the potential involvement of the brain’s immune system in the processes behind dementia.
Dr Charlie Arber, a stem cell researcher from University College London, took home the winning prize for his entry ‘Bed of Rosettes’ which shows a group of stem cells, called a neural rosette, turning into brain cells.
Arber said: "Alzheimer’s Society funding has allowed me to develop my work using stem cells to understand how dementia starts and I’m thrilled to win the first Spotlight on Dementia competition. Research offers hope across dementia diagnosis, treatment and care, and I hope this competition will help bring more funding opportunities and new people to the dementia research community".