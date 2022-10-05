Underwater caves, rivers of fire and distant mountain ranges win at the Pano Image awards
The winners of the International Pano Awards spin us right round in wonder.
The winners of the 2022 Epson International Pano awards have been announced, and the overall winner of the 2022 Open Competition was Jinyi He from China with three entries, The Vein, Purple World and Rainbow Canyon.
“I’m deeply honoured to receive the 2022 Epson Pano Award as Open Photographer of the Year. It is very special for me to get recognised for the works shot in my childhood hometown Xinjiang, China" said Jinyi.
"As a landscape photographer, I’m always passionate about exploring majestic Chinese landscapes rarely known to western photographers. I dedicate myself to capturing their precious but hidden beauty. I believe the most powerful photos come from one’s heart instead of one’s brain. Heartfelt feelings on the road always bring me different inspirations, perspectives, and appreciations of our planet.”
The Epson International Pano Awards showcases the work of panoramic photographers worldwide and is the largest competition for panoramic photography. This year the competition received 4,129 entries from 1,197 professional and amateur photographers in 98 countries.
The awards were founded in 2009 by Australian landscape photographer David Evans (2015 AIPP Australian Landscape Photographer of the Year) with the support of Epson Australia, and has since grown into a collaboration between dedicated professional photographers, industry professionals and sponsors.
More like this
Overall winner - The Vein
Amateur built environment category - Icelandic Bridge
Nature landscapes category - Cave Diving Exploration
Amateur built environment category - Sunrise In The Clouds
Nature landscapes category - Poison River
Built environment category - Heart of the Ocean
Amateur built environment category - Lonely Farm
Built environment category - Walled Living
Nature landscapes category - Purple World
Amateur built environment category - Yurikamome Line
Nature landscapes category - The Factory
Amateur nature landscape category - In Formation
Amateur built environment category - The Road
Amateur nature landscapes category - The Lagoon
Nature landscapes category - Volcano in the Clouds
More images from Science Focus:
- The tree of life and all the winners from the Nature Conservancy Photography Prize
- Astronomy Photographer of the Year winners 2022
- The magnificent oceans and how they have inspired artists through the ages
- Facing the storm head-on - The winners of the Bird Photographer of the Year Awards
The curators award winner - Bernese Oberland
The Raw Planet award winner - Serenity Shores
Nature landscapes category - Thirsty Moods
Nature landscapes category - Rainbow Canyon
Nikon Australia award winner - Winter Mountains
Nature landscapes category - Ripples
Nature landscapes category - Badlands Approach
Best smartphone image award winner - Camp for the Sunrise
Read more about the Earth's landscape:
Authors
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
- Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.