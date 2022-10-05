Underwater caves, rivers of fire and distant mountain ranges win at the Pano Image awards

The winners of the 2022 Epson International Pano awards have been announced, and the overall winner of the 2022 Open Competition was Jinyi He from China with three entries, The Vein, Purple World and Rainbow Canyon.

Advertisement

“I’m deeply honoured to receive the 2022 Epson Pano Award as Open Photographer of the Year. It is very special for me to get recognised for the works shot in my childhood hometown Xinjiang, China" said Jinyi.

"As a landscape photographer, I’m always passionate about exploring majestic Chinese landscapes rarely known to western photographers. I dedicate myself to capturing their precious but hidden beauty. I believe the most powerful photos come from one’s heart instead of one’s brain. Heartfelt feelings on the road always bring me different inspirations, perspectives, and appreciations of our planet.”

The Epson International Pano Awards showcases the work of panoramic photographers worldwide and is the largest competition for panoramic photography. This year the competition received 4,129 entries from 1,197 professional and amateur photographers in 98 countries.

The awards were founded in 2009 by Australian landscape photographer David Evans (2015 AIPP Australian Landscape Photographer of the Year) with the support of Epson Australia, and has since grown into a collaboration between dedicated professional photographers, industry professionals and sponsors.

More like this

Overall winner - The Vein

Several drone shots have been joined together to form this striking image of the Dushanzi Grand Canyon in Xinjiang, China. For tens of millions of years, the melting snow water of Tianshan Glacier has formed this natural landscape under the movement of the earth's crust and the erosion of wind and rain. Photo by Jinyi He/Epson International Pano Awards

Amateur built environment category - Icelandic Bridge

A road bridge crosses a river in south Iceland in this aerial image. Photo by Carlos Solinis Camalich/Epson International Pano Awards

Nature landscapes category - Cave Diving Exploration

A cave diver explores an underwater cave network in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. Photo by Martin Broen/Epson International Pano Awards

Amateur built environment category - Sunrise In The Clouds

The Dubai skyline rising above a rare winter fog. Photo by Florian Kriechbaumer/Epson International Pano Awards

Nature landscapes category - Poison River

An aerial image of a polluted river in Huelva, Spain. Photo by Juan López Ruiz/Epson International Pano Awards

Built environment category - Heart of the Ocean

This aerial image shows fishers gathering their nets at Phu Yen, Vietnam. Photo by Tran Viet/Epson International Pano Awards

Amateur built environment category - Lonely Farm

A lonely farm building surrounded by snow in Estavayer-le-Gibloux, Switzerland. Photo by Cédric Tamani/Epson International Pano Awards

Built environment category - Walled Living

Densely packed tower blocks in Hong Kong, China. Photo by Carlo Yuen/Epson International Pano Awards

Nature landscapes category - Purple World

Blooming galsong flowers cover the ground in the shadow of a mountain range in Kalajun, Xinjiang, China. Photo by Jinyi He/Epson International Pano Awards

Amateur built environment category - Yurikamome Line

A motion-blurred image of the Yurikamome Line, a driverless transport service in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Shuchuan Liu/Epson International Pano Awards

Nature landscapes category - The Factory

A rocky landscape in Utah, USA. Photo by Juan López Ruiz/Epson International Pano Awards

Amateur nature landscape category - In Formation

African elephants walk across the hot landscape of Kenya. Photo by Florian Kriechbaumer/Epson International Pano Awards

Amateur built environment category - The Road

A time-lapse image shows the Milky Way about the mountains of Mallorca, Spain. Photo by Marc Marco/Epson International Pano Awards

Amateur nature landscapes category - The Lagoon

The sun rises over a glacier lagoon in Iceland. Photo by Sabine Weise/Epson International Pano Awards

Nature landscapes category - Volcano in the Clouds

Geldingadalir, Iceland's youngest volcano, ejects rivers of lava down its side, in this image from March 2021. Photo by Luis Manuel Vilarino Lopez/Epson International Pano Awards

More images from Science Focus:

The curators award winner - Bernese Oberland

The peaks of the Niederhorn and Burgfeldstand in the Emmental Alps are visible in this image, as the sun rises in the Berner Oberland, Switzerland. Photo Judith Kuhn/Epson International Pano Awards

The Raw Planet award winner - Serenity Shores

A view of the cypress swamps of Louisiana, USA, taken in the autumn of 2021. Photo by Joshua Hermann/Epson International Pano Awards

Nature landscapes category - Thirsty Moods

The coastline meets the sea at Thirsty Sound, Queensland, Australia. Photo by Peter Harrison/Epson International Pano Awards

Nature landscapes category - Rainbow Canyon

A rainbow bridges the gap between two huge canyons in Tianshan, Xinjiang, China. Photo by Jinyi He/Epson International Pano Awards

Nikon Australia award winner - Winter Mountains

A break in the clouds makes this mountain range briefly visible. Photographed in Aoraki, Mount Cook National Park, New Zealand. Photo by Craig McGowan/Epson International Pano Awards

Nature landscapes category - Ripples

A man walks between tide pools in Djursland, Denmark. Photographed in the summer of 2022. Photo by Mads Peter Iversen/Epson International Pano Awards

Nature landscapes category - Badlands Approach

Gorges and mountains dominate the landscape near the town of Hanksville, Utah, USA. Photo by Dan Hawk/Epson International Pano Awards

Best smartphone image award winner - Camp for the Sunrise

The Sun rises over an Argentinian mountain range. Photo by William Lekki/Epson International Pano Awards

Read more about the Earth's landscape: