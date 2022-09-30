Ocean views: The lure of the marine world explored in images
A new book highlights the beauty of the oceans and how they have influenced art through the ages.
The marine world has long inspired writers, poets, photographers and artists alike. Now, a new book called Ocean: Exploring the Marine World (£44.95, Phaidon Press) brings together a diverse collection of work from the past 3,000 years.
The book features fantastical prints of sea creatures, vintage movie posters, paintings and sculptures from classic and contemporary artists as well as maps, scientific illustrations and incredible underwater photography.
These works were selected by an international panel of research scientists, marine biologists, conservationists, artists, photographers, museum curators and experts from organisations such as the Wildlife Conservation Society and Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
The Reward
Meanwhile
Brig on the Water
Rubicon
The Royal Game of the Dolphin
Perpetual Ocean
Snøhetta - Under
Father and Son
Trachyphyllia
The Great Wave
Ocean: Exploring the Marine World (£44.95, Phaidon.com) is available to preorder now from all good bookshops
Authors
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
