Harvester of joy: The Harvest Moon in pictures
The first full Moon of meteorological autumn has produced some beautiful images.
If you have been lucky over the last couple of days, you might have caught sight of the beautiful Harvest Moon through the cloudy UK skies. It was visible for a few days, reaching its peak on the 10 September.
The Harvest Moon is so-called because in a time before electricity, the brighter Moon would light up crops in fields past sunset, allowing farm workers to work longer to harvest their crops. For a similar reason, the Harvest Moon is also sometimes known as the Corn Moon, or the Barley Moon. The Harvest Moon is also unique because it rises close to the same time several days in a row.
If you missed the Harvest Moon, or just want to see it again, then take a look at some of our favourite images from around the world.
Toledo, Spain
Ungaran, Indonesia
Berkshire, UK
Srinagar, India
New York, USA
Tokyo, Japan
Kansas City, USA
Seoul, South Korea
Authors
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
