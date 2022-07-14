More bang for the buck: The full Buck Moon 2022 in pictures
Take a look at some amazing images of the largest full Moon of the year.
Over the last couple of nights, stargazers across the globe witnessed the biggest and brightest Moon of the year, which was closer to Earth than any other full Moon.
The Buck Moon is named by Algonquin tribes of North America, referring to a male deer whose antlers will grow to full size by July, ready to compete with other males during autumn's breeding season. This full Moon is also known as the Raspberry Moon or the Thunder Moon.
Photographers from around the world have been snapping away as this incredible sight, and we are going to share some of our favourite shots with you.
Istanbul, Turkey
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Massachusetts, USA
Copenhagen, Denmark
Siwa Oasis, Egypt
Kramatorsk, Ukraine
Jungfraujoch, Switzerland
Guangzhou, China
Tunis, Tunisia
Srinagar, India
New York, USA
Eindhoven, The Netherlands
Henley on Thames, UK
L'Aquila, Italy
Authors
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
