More bang for the buck: The full Buck Moon 2022 in pictures

Over the last couple of nights, stargazers across the globe witnessed the biggest and brightest Moon of the year, which was closer to Earth than any other full Moon.

Advertisement

The Buck Moon is named by Algonquin tribes of North America, referring to a male deer whose antlers will grow to full size by July, ready to compete with other males during autumn's breeding season. This full Moon is also known as the Raspberry Moon or the Thunder Moon.

Photographers from around the world have been snapping away as this incredible sight, and we are going to share some of our favourite shots with you.

Istanbul, Turkey

The Buck Supermoon rises over the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on 14 July 2022. Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Buenos Aires, Argentina

The full moon sets on General Paz Avenue in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 13 July 2022. Photo by Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images

Massachusetts, USA

The Moon rises over the Atlantic Ocean off of Point Allerton in Hull, Massachusetts on 13 July 2022. This is the closest the Moon will be to planet Earth, making it the largest and brightest supermoon of the calendar year. Photo by Lauren Owens Lambert/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Copenhagen, Denmark

The Buck Moon is seen as a deer grazes outside the village of Taarbaek, some 15km north of Copenhagen, Denmark, on 14 July 2022. Photo by Sergei Gapon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Siwa Oasis, Egypt

The full Moon of July setting over the oracle of Zeus, Siwa Oasis, Egypt, on 14 July 2022. Photo by Dimitris Aspiotis/Shutterstock

Kramatorsk, Ukraine

This photograph, taken in Kramatorsk on 13 July 2022, shows a super full Moon rising over eastern Ukraine. Photo by Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Jungfraujoch, Switzerland

The Buck Moon rises over the Swiss Alps in Jungfraujoch, Switzerland on 13 July 2022. Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Guangzhou, China

The full Moon rises behind the Canton Tower on 13 July 2022 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province of China. Photo by VCG/VCG/Getty Images

Tunis, Tunisia

The supermoon rises over Tunis, Tunisia on 13 July 2022. Photo by Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

More images from Science Focus:

Advertisement

Srinagar, India

The biggest and brightest Moon of the year rises in Srinagar, India. Photo by Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

New York, USA

The full Buck Supermoon rises through clouds behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on 13 July 2022, as seen from Verona, New Jersey, USA. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Eindhoven, The Netherlands

The July full Moon seen rising over residential area in Eindhoven city, Netherlands, between buildings and clouds on 13 July 2022. Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Henley on Thames, UK

The Buck Supermoon high in the early morning sky as the clouds pass by. Photographed at Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire, UK, 14 July 2022. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

L'Aquila, Italy