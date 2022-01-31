Upside-down houses, CES and mask recycling: The best images in science for January

2022 is now well underway, with the last of the Christmas leftovers but a distant memory.

Advertisement

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas returned this year, after being an all-virtual event in 2021. CES is traditionally one of the biggest events on the technology calendar, and although attendance was down this year on 2020, there were still many highlights.

Meanwhile, as the James Webb Space Telescope was successfully unfolded and moved into position, the anticipation of what spectacular images we might see later on this year starts to build. You will see them all on Sciencefocus.com as soon as they drop.

Pink drink

Biting the hand that provides batteries

Startling starlings

Stop right now

Wish you were here?

Training day

Race for autonomy

Webb unfurled

Mr Fog

Northern Lights

Loose cannon

On the move

Colombian bushfires

What goes boom

More images from Science Focus:

Advertisement

The man in the recycled mask

Squid game

Quit hogging the stone

The Da Vinci code

Boy you turn me