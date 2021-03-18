What do we know about the delay in the UK’s vaccine supply?

There is expected to be a significant reduction in weekly supply of the COVID-19 vaccines starting at the end of March, with health leaders stating that volumes for first doses will be significantly reduced. But what does this mean for the vaccination programme?

Advertisement

Here are some of the answers to the key questions.

What is behind the delay?

It has been said that the reduction in vaccine supply is partly down to a delivery of five million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India being held up by four weeks.

However, indications from the Government are that a number of global manufacturers are experiencing issues with supply.

What does this mean for the vaccine rollout?

Health leaders in England have said that from 29 March volumes for first doses will be significantly constrained. This shortfall is predicted to last for four weeks.

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of GPs said the focus in April will now be on giving second doses to people who were vaccinated earlier in the year.

The guidelines from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation say there should be between 4 and 12 weeks between doses.

Read more about COVID-19:

What about the vaccination targets?

The Department of Health and Social Care says the Government is still on track to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also said the 15 April target for vaccinating over-50s will still be met.

Who does the delay affect?

People in their 40s are likely to have to wait until May to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

It had previously been hoped that vaccination of this group would start in April, after all of those over-50 had received their first jab.

What about the Moderna vaccine?

The jab from US biotech firm Moderna is not expected to arrive until the spring, although a specific date has not yet been given.

Advertisement

After the vaccine was approved by regulators in January, the Government purchased an additional 10 million doses of the vaccine on top of its previous order of 7 million.