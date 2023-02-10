Tiny killer 'sea sparkles' image wins Woman Science Photographer of the Year awards
To mark the UN International Day of Women and Girls in Science, a new photography competition celebrates the scientific achievements of women behind the lens.
Ahead of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on 11 February, the winners of the very first Woman Science Photographer of the Year competition were announced today at an awards ceremony hosted by the Royal Photographic Society (RPS) in Bristol.
The awards have been specially set up by the RPS Women in Photography group. The aim of the group is to celebrate and educate female and female-identifying photographers around the world, and to encourage other women and girls to pursue their passion for science.
Entries were judged by a panel consisting of professional photographers Yas Crawford, Kym Cox and Gigi Williams, as well Teri Walker, chair of the RPS Women in Photography Group.
The winning image is 'Watershed Triptych', by Margaret LeJeune. This eye-catching picture shows maps of watersheds (areas of land where water converges) all lit by bioluminescent algae.
Winning the under 18 category was Kelly Zhang for her photograph 'The Beauty of Soap Bubbles', a portrait showing how light on the surface of a soap bubble can produce visually stunning patterns.
The winning images will be shown in an exhibition at the Royal Photographic Society, in Bristol, United Kingdom, until 30 March 2023.
Overall winner - Margaret LeJeune
Young Woman Photographer of the Year - Kelly Zhang
Finalist - Lianna Nixon
Finalist - Danielle Edwards
Finalist - Jindra Jehu
Finalist - Prelena Soma Owen
Finalist - Irina Petrova Adamatzky
Finalist - Christine Fitzgerald
Young Woman Photographer runner up - Lina Yeleuova
