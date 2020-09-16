10 humorous pictures from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is a global photography competition, showcasing unintentionally funny images of the earth’s most amazing wildlife.

The competition is open to all, and is free to enter. Held every year, the awards throw up some really funny images, and this year is no exception, and, let’s face it, we all need a good laugh right now.

Here, we pick out our favourites from the 44 finalists.

1 Smiley

©Arthur Telle Thiemann/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020





2 I Could Puke

©Christina Holfelder/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020





3 Tern tuning its wings

©DanieleD'Ermo/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020





4 Lamentation!

©Jacques Poulard/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

I think we’ve all been there this year…





5 Seriously would you share some?

©Krisztina Scheeff?comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020





6 Terry the Turtle flipping the bird

©Mark Fitzpatrick/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020





7 Monkey Business

©Megan Lorenz/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020





8 Social distance please

©Petr Sochman/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

Talk to the foot…

It’s A Mocking Bird

©Sally Lloyd-Jones/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020





9 O Sole Mio

©Roland Kranitz/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

This year CWPA are really excited to have a brilliant message, which they are promoting on how be a ‘conservationist at home.’

SHOP LOCALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

With the recent lockdown, we have all got used to doing things slightly differently, including shopping closer to home, so why not carry on? It helps in all sorts of ways from supporting small, local businesses to shrinking your carbon footprint and is way more fun! And if you can avoid buying un-recyclable products and one-use plastics/packaging, even better!

PUT PLANT BOXES ON YOUR WINDOWSILLS

One of the easiest things to do… put a plant box on your windowsill, grow some flowers, and give the bees somewhere to go. We’ve all heard of the importance of bees, and this little nod towards their daily requirements is already a huge step in the right direction. Imagine if every windowsill had a flower box! It would be an absolute miracle, so let’s start that process!

ONLY FLY LONG HAUL IF YOU REALLY HAVE TO.

Something else lockdown has taught us is how amazing the internet is at keeping us in touch with each other! We’re all Zoom experts now! Let’s embrace this new whizz technology and only take those flights if there is really no other way.

BECOME A “WILD INFLUENCER.”

This is a special person who may be not a mega activist, but really, really cares about the environment and wants to do something to help. For more ideas, please go to: www.comedywildlifephoto.com