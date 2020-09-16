Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Planet Earth
  3. 10 humorous pictures from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 poulard jacques craponne France Phone: Email: Title: lamentation ! Description: dÃ©tresse sur la banquise Animal: ours blanc Location of shot: Spitzberg

10 humorous pictures from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

The Category and Overall Winners will be announced on 22 October.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is a global photography competition, showcasing unintentionally funny images of the earth’s most amazing wildlife.

Advertisement

The competition is open to all, and is free to enter. Held every year, the awards throw up some really funny images, and this year is no exception, and, let’s face it, we all need a good laugh right now.

Here, we pick out our favourites from the 44 finalists.

See More Amazing wildlife photos:

1

Smiley

Sparisoma cretense, El Hierro, Canary Islands
Sparisoma cretense, El Hierro, Canary Islands
©Arthur Telle Thiemann/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

 

2

I Could Puke

Gentoo penguin, Falkland Islands
Gentoo penguin, Falkland Islands
©Christina Holfelder/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

 

3

Tern tuning its wings

Tern Florida, USA
Tern Florida, USA
©DanieleD'Ermo/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

 

4

Lamentation!

Polar Bear, Spitzberg
Polar Bear, Spitzberg
©Jacques Poulard/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

I think we’ve all been there this year…

 

5

Seriously would you share some?

Atlantic Puffin Scotland, UK
Atlantic Puffin, Scotland
©Krisztina Scheeff?comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

 

6

Terry the Turtle flipping the bird

Terry the Turtle flipping the bird
©Mark Fitzpatrick/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

 

7

Monkey Business

Pig-Tailed Macaques, Kinabatangan River in Borneo, Malaysia
Pig-Tailed Macaques, Kinabatangan River in Borneo, Malaysia
©Megan Lorenz/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

 

8

Social distance please

Rose-ringed parakeet, Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka
Rose-ringed parakeet, Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka
©Petr Sochman/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

Talk to the foot…

 It’s A Mocking Bird

A Kingfisher, Near Kirkcudbright, Bodmin, UK
A Kingfisher, Near Kirkcudbright, Bodmin, UK
©Sally Lloyd-Jones/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

 

9

O Sole Mio

spermophile, Hungary
Ground Squirrel, Hungary
©Roland Kranitz/The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020

This year CWPA are really excited to have a brilliant message, which they are promoting on how be a ‘conservationist at home.’

SHOP LOCALLY  AND RESPONSIBLY

With the recent lockdown, we have all got used to doing things slightly differently, including shopping closer to home, so why not carry on?  It helps in all sorts of ways from supporting small, local businesses to shrinking your carbon footprint and is way more fun!  And if you can avoid buying un-recyclable products and one-use plastics/packaging, even better!

PUT PLANT BOXES ON YOUR WINDOWSILLS

One of the easiest things to do… put a plant box on your windowsill, grow some flowers, and give the bees somewhere to go. We’ve all heard of the importance of bees, and this little nod towards their daily requirements is already a huge step in the right direction. Imagine if every windowsill had a flower box!  It would be an absolute miracle, so let’s start that process!

ONLY FLY LONG HAUL IF YOU REALLY HAVE TO.

Something else lockdown has taught us is how amazing the internet is at keeping us in touch with each other!  We’re all Zoom experts now!  Let’s embrace this new whizz technology and only take those flights if there is really no other way.

BECOME A “WILD INFLUENCER.”

Advertisement

This is a special person who may be not a mega activist, but really, really cares about the environment and wants to do something to help. For more ideas, please go to: www.comedywildlifephoto.com 

Authors

James C_Web_Profile copy

James Cutmore

 

354-940x530subsbanner
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 40% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

8 dazzling pictures of the most colourful sights on Earth © Mac/Solent News/REX/Shutterstock
Planet Earth

Marvel at some of the most colourful places on Earth

Meet the scientists going to extreme lengths to study climate change © Reuters
Planet Earth

Meet the scientists going to extreme lengths to study climate change

Grab life by the… © Sarah Skinner / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
Nature

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Cheeky lion pic tops 40 side-splitting photos from the animal kingdom

Five deadly ways mosquitoes have steered the course of human history © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Five ways deadly diseases carried by mosquitoes have steered the course of human history

The Harlequin frog was widespread in Costa Rica and Panama until an introduced fungus from Asia decimated its populations, scientists say © Gerardo Ceballos/University of Mexico/PA
Science news

Extinction of land-based vertebrate species risks ‘catastrophic ecosystem collapse’

New discovery could change shark evolution ©Getty
Science news

Sharks may have evolved bones and lost them again

Fish with Black Panther-inspired name one of 71 new species found in 2019 (Cirrhilabrus wakanda, Luiz Rocha © 2018 California Academy of Sciences)
Nature

Fish with Black Panther-inspired name one of 71 new species found in 2019

GettyImages-3228681_master_0
Planet Earth

Earth Day Take a trip back to 1970 for the first Earth Day