  3. Cheeky lion pic tops 40-strong Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 shortlist

Cheeky lion pic tops 40-strong Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 shortlist

Hilarious pictures of animals up to all sorts of silly antics make up this year’s funny photo competition shortlist.

We all need a giggle from time to time, and thankfully the animal kingdom is on hand to put a smile on your face. They might not be the cuddliest creatures, but the animals pulling faces, causing mayhem and generally up to all sorts of pranks on the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 shortlist are guaranteed to lighten the mood, especially this year’s winner, which is a picture of a lion quite literally grabbing life by the, well, we’ll just let you see that one for yourself.

1

Grab life by the…

Grab life by the… © Sarah Skinner / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Sarah Skinner / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

Speaking about her winning photo, Sarah Skinner says “I am absolutely delighted to be awarded the title as Overall Winner in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019. It certainly warms my heart to know that this image will spread some laughter and happiness around the world.

“I am happy to report that this lioness continues to thrive in the pride, having seen her again in October this year. I can only hope and encourage everyone, as a collective to each do our part in the conservation of all wildlife species, so that future generations can enjoy them, in the same way that I have done during my career as a wildlife photographer.

“Long may lions walk the plains……….”

2

Space man

Space man © Roie Galitz / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Roie Galitz / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
3

Monday morning blues

Morning blues © Eric Fisher / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Eric Fisher / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
4

Laughing zebra

Laughing zebra © Peter Haygarth / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Peter Haygarth / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
5

Ice skating pair

Ice skating pair © Andre Erlich / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Andre Erlich / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
6

Hang on

Hang on © Adwait Aphale / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Adwait Aphale / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
7

Holly jolly snowy

Holly jolly snowy © Vicki Juaron / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Vicki Juaron / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
8

Indecent proposal

Indecent proposal © Co Grift / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Co Grift / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
9

Hello

Hello © Kevin Sawford / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Kevin Sawford / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
10

Hip hop

Hip hop © Philip Marazzi / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Philip Marazzi / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
11

Bad hair day

Bad hair day © Eric Keller / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Eric Keller / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

12

1, 2, 3, 4, 5 – I’m going to find you

1, 2, 3, 4, 5 - I'm going to find you © Valtteri Mulkhainen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Valtteri Mulkhainen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
13

I’m open!

I'm open! © Ryan Jefferds / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Ryan Jefferds / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
14

Hi!

Hi! © Donna Bourdon / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Donna Bourdon / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
15

Excuse me

Excuse me © James Vodicka / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© James Vodicka / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
16

Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? © Bob Carter / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Bob Carter / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
17

Dancing, yeah!

Dancing, yeah! © Martina Gebert / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Martina Gebert / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
18

Squirrel wishes

Squirrel wishes © Geert Weggen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Geert Weggen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
19

That’s hilarious Steve

That's hilarious Steve © Lloyd Durham / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Lloyd Durham / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
20

He’s right behind me, isn’t he…

He's right behind me, isn't he… © Anthony N Petrovich / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Anthony N Petrovich / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

21

Baboon fishing

Baboon fishing © Willem Kruger / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Willem Kruger / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
22

Chest bump

Chest bump © Thomas Mangelsen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Thomas Mangelsen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
23

Grizzly babies

Grizzly babies © Toni Elliott / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Toni Elliott / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
24

Warning – Territory marking – wait at your own risk

Warning – Territory marking – wait at your own risk © Tilakraj Nagaraj / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Tilakraj Nagaraj / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
25

Lion takeaway

Lion takeaway © Willem Kruger / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Willem Kruger / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
26

Who would like a peanut?

Who would like a peanut? © Corey Seeman / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Corey Seeman / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
27

Hide

Hide © Marion Vollborn / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Marion Vollborn / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
28

Inconspicuous

Inconspicuous © Eric Keller / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Eric Keller / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
29

Waltz gone wrong

Waltz gone wrong © Alastair Marsh / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Alastair Marsh / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
30

Laid back

Laid back © Thomas Mangelsen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Thomas Mangelsen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

31

Oh my!

Oh my! © Harry Walker / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Harry Walker / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

This adorable otter was the winner of The Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award, voted for by the public. Clearly the otter is as surprised as the photographer must have been! It also picked up the Olympus Creatures Under the Water Award chosen by the judges.

32

To be, or not to be

To be, or not to be © Txema Garcia Laseca / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Txema Garcia Laseca / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
33

Sea otter tickle fight

Sea otter tickle fight © Andy Harris / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Andy Harris / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
34

Lost

Lost © Susan Knowler / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Susan Knowler / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
35

Snarling snappin’ in the slow lane

Snarling snappin' in the slow lane © Lisa Vanderhoop / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Lisa Vanderhoop / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
36

Caught in the act

Caught in the act © Peter Haygarth / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Peter Haygarth / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
37

Family disagreement

Disagreement © Vlado Pirsa / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Vlado Pirsa / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

Pirsa also picked up the Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award for this bickering bunch of birds.

38

What are you looking for?

What are you looking for? © Pablo Daniel Fernandez / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Pablo Daniel Fernandez / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
39

Deer? What deer?

Deer? what deer? © Mike Rowe / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Mike Rowe / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
40

Surfing, South Atlantic style

Surfing, South Atlantic style © Elmar Weiss / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
© Elmar Weiss / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019

Now in its fourth year showing wildlife at its most wacky, the CWPA are also using this year’s competition to highlight an important message about conservation.

“Every year we do this competition, it gets more and more exciting seeing how people visualise the funny sides of wildlife in the wild,” says competition co-founder Paul Joynson-Hicks. “Of course, the other aspect of our funny competition is letting people know what they can do at home to be conservationists. Our planet is in distress, we all know that, now we just need to know what to do. Hopefully, we can provide a few small tips to get people started.”

They have three top tips on how to be a conservationist at home:

  • Shop responsibly by avoiding un-recyclable products and one-use plastics/packaging.
  • Restrict water use at home and have shorter showers, water your garden less and stop flushing the loo every single time (flushing the loo we sends about 20 litres of water down the drain!).
  • Become a “wild influencer” and show off how much you really, really care about the environment
To pick up a copy of this year’s book, or for more ideas on how you can become a conservationist at home, head over to www.comedywildlifephoto.com.

