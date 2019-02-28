Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Brad Lister: Are we facing an insect apocalypse?
Are we facing an insect apocalypse? - Brad Lister © Getty Images

Brad Lister: Are we facing an insect apocalypse?

When Professor Brad Lister returned to Puerto Rico to track insect populations, he found he was only catching a fraction of the biomass he’d seen forty years ago. When he analysed what he’d caught, he saw a 98 per cent decline in insects on the ground. What’s causing this huge loss, and what does it mean for the future of our planet?

When Brad Lister first studied lizards in the Luquillo Forest in Puerto Rico in the 1970s, the sticky plates he put out each day came back black with insects. When he returned in the early 2010s, the same traps would catch only one or two struggling bugs.

Advertisement

When he analysed the insect biomass, he found that on the ground, 98 per cent of the insects had vanished. In the canopy, 80 per cent were gone. His study was published late last year, and shortly after, reports from other scientists and concerned citizens came flooding in. Studies showed the insect population in Germany had been similarly devastated. A pilot, who, decades ago, had to wipe his windscreen clear of bugs after flying in the arctic circle now has a clean screen after every trip.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, Helen Glenny ask Professor Brad Lister how alarmed we should be about this decline in insect numbers, what a world without insects would look like, what implications this has for the human population, and whether there is anything that we can do ourselves to ensure the insects around us thrive?

And remember, if you like what you hear, then please rate, review, and share with anybody you think might enjoy our podcast. You can also subscribe and leave us a review on your favourite podcast apps. Also, if there is anybody you’d like us to speak to, or a topic you want us to cover, then let us know on Twitter at @sciencefocus.

Listen to more episode of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and Flipboard

Authors

Helen Glenny

Helen Glenny

Social networks

 

Tags

You may like

There is no Plan B for planet Earth - Lord Martin Rees © Lucinda Douglas-Menzies/Photo Researchers
Planet Earth

There is no Plan B for planet Earth – Lord Martin Rees

Science Focus Podcast: The truth about dinosaurs © Getty Images
Nature

Steve Brusatte The truth about dinosaurs

Science Focus Podcast: How plants can survive space missions © Getty Images
Nature

How plants can survive space missions and Chernobyl

Science Focus Podcast: Why we love pets © Getty Images
Nature

Dr John Bradshaw: Why we love pets

What we got wrong about pandas and teenagers © Getty Images
Nature

What we got wrong about pandas and teenagers

Science Focus Podcast: Filming a Dynasty © BBC/Nick Lyon
Nature

Nick Lyon Filming a Dynasty

The genetic hunt for the Loch Ness monster © Getty Images
Nature

Neil Gemmell The genetic hunt for the Loch Ness Monster

Science Focus Podcast: How to push the limits of human endurance © Getty Images
The Human Body

Alex Hutchinson How to push the limits of human endurance