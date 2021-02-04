Ghostly Arctic Fox and a Snail on a mission win the Travel Photographer of the Year awards

While a lot of us are stuck at home and locked away, some lucky bleeders have been able to get out there and photograph places, animals and life in general.

Instead of getting all jealous, we thought we would be more constructive by bringing you a gallery of some of those amazing award-winners to lift all of our spirits.

So here, for your visual pleasure, are some of our favourites from this year’s Travel Photographer of the Year Awards.

1 Winner – Travel Photographer of the Year – Vladimir Alekseev

Vladimir Alekseev/TPOTY.com





2 Winner – Travel Photographer of the Year – Vladimir Alekseev

Vladimir Alekseev/TPOTY.com

3 Winner – Travel Photographer of the Year – Vladimir Alekseev

Vladimir Alekseev/TPOTY.com

4 Highly Commended – Landscapes and Earth elements portfolio – Paddy Scott

Paddy Scott/TPOTY.com





5 Winner – Best Single Image in Nature, Sealife & Wildlife – Pavlos Evangelidis

Pavlos Evangelidis/TPOTY 2020

6 Runner-up – Landscapes and Earth elements portfolio – Scott Portelli

Scott Portelli/TPOTY 2020





7 Commended – Landscapes and Earth elements portfolio – Sergey Pesterev

Sergey Pesterev/TPOTY.com





8 Winner – Nature, Sealife & Wildlife Portfolio – Marco Steiner

Marco Steiner/TPOTY.com

9 Runner-Up – Nature, Sealife & Wildlife Portfolio – Wenming Tang Wenming Tang/TPOTY.com





10 Highly Commended – Travel Portfolio – Nicolas Raspiengeas

Nicolas Raspiengeas/TPOTY.com





11 Winner – Landscapes and Earth elements single Images – James Smart

James Smart/TPOTY.com





12 Special Mention – Landscapes and Earth elements single Images – David Swindler

David Swindler/TPOTY.com





13 Runner-Up – Travel Portfolio – Richard Li

Richard Li/TPOTY.com





14 Commended – Travel Portfolio – Alessio Mesiano

Alessio Mesiano/TPOTY.com





15 Commended – One Shot Colours of Life – Enrico Pescantini

Enrico Pescantini/TPOTY.com

16 Runner-Up – One Shot Islands – Dana Allen

Dana Allen/TPOTY.com