Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Planet Earth
  3. How do tsunamis form?
How do tsunamis form? © Getty Images

How do tsunamis form?

Here’s how one of Earth’s most destructive forces come to be, in five steps.

How do tsunamis form?

1

Activation

A tsunami begins far offshore, with an earthquake, volcanic eruption or landslide. The sudden movement on the seabed displaces the water above it. Although the vertical movement may initially be less than a metre, it covers a large area and the total volume of water displaced is huge.

Advertisement
2

Build

In deep water, the wave spreads out rapidly. The wave may only be 30cm high at this point and hard to spot, but it travels at more than 800km per hour. Unlike normal, wind-driven waves, which are spaced about 100m apart, there can be up to 200km between successive tsunami wave crests.

3

Formation

Each wave has a peak and a trough, and sometimes the trough of a tsunami reaches land before the peak. This causes a drawback where the tide seems to go out hundreds of metres further than usual. This drawback lasts for about six minutes before the peak reaches shore, and can catch people out.

4

Approach

As the wave crest reaches shallower water, friction with the seabed causes it to slow down. The faster water arriving behind it piles in and pushes the wave crest much higher. The wave height will continue to increase over the next six minutes.

5

Impact

Most tsunamis do not have a breaking wave crest, instead they resemble a fast incoming tide. This can push incredible volumes of water up to a kilometre inland, sweeping up people, trees, cars and small buildings in their path. In the next drawback, people and objects can get swept out to sea.

Read more:

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

Feb 360 banners-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 50%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What connects gold and earthquakes?What connects gold and earthquakes?
Planet Earth

What connects gold and earthquakes?

The thought experiment: What would happen if the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupted? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

The thought experiment: What would happen if the supervolcano under Yellowstone erupted?

Could melting icecaps cause earthquakes? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Could melting icecaps cause earthquakes?

Could the ocean ever become too salty for life to exist? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Could the ocean ever become too salty for life to exist?

How much salt is there in the Dead Sea? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

How much salt is there in the Dead Sea?

Where does the nitrogen in the air come from? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Where does the nitrogen in the air come from?

How do we know how fast sea levels are rising? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

How do we know how fast sea levels are rising?

Can magma be mined for ores and metals? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Can magma be mined for ores and metals?