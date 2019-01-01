Accessibility Links

A man rides a cart over the frozen 'Lake Cildir' in Aradahan Province of Turkey © Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

You think you’re cold? Here are some amazing photos of chilly people in freezing places

Brr, it's getting chilly again, but some places around the world are used to these sub-zero temperatures - would you want to live anywhere like this?

A man in Alberta, Canada, stands on frozen lake surface with bubbles of methane trapped in the ice © Ascent/PKS Media Inc/Getty Images
© Ascent/PKS Media Inc/Getty Images

What are the 10 coldest places on Earth? © Getty Images
An illuminated ice castle during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, China © Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
© Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Exploring Greenland's bediaires and moulins © Philippe Bourseiller/Getty Images
© Philippe Bourseiller/Getty Images

Could it ever snow on Mars? © Getty Images
Snow in the Sahara Desert, Algeria © Karim Bouchetata/Shutterstock
© Karim Bouchetata/Shutterstock
A man rides a cart over the frozen 'Lake Cildir' in Aradahan Province of Turkey © Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
© Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Expedition members ski the Akshayuk Pass, in Auyuittuq National Park on Baffin Island, Canada © Christopher Morris - Corbis/Getty Images
© Christopher Morris – Corbis/Getty Images

Why does my nose run in cold weather? © Getty Images
Johanna Nordblad, 42, Finnish freediver swims under ice during a Ice-freediving training session in Somero, Finland © Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images
© Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images
Climbers climb a cylindrical ice cave, France © Mathis Dumas/Solent News/Shutterstock
© Mathis Dumas/Solent News/Shutterstock

Four ways to reduce your impact on air pollution © Getty Images
Men, surrounded by seagulls, are ice-fishing at midday on the barely frozen Bothnia Sea, Western Finland © Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images
© Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images
An ice climber ascends a frozen waterfall in Dagestan, Russia, during an ice climbing competition © Stanislav KrasilnikovTASS via Getty Images
© Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images

How does a waterfall freeze? © Getty Images
An ice climber ascends a frozen waterfall in Dagestan, Russia, during an ice climbing competition © Stanislav KrasilnikovTASS via Getty Images
Ice collects on the Chicago river on 3 January 2018.
© Scott Olson/Getty Images
A woman jumps into a pool dug in the frozen river at Beiling Park in Shenyang, China © VCG/VCG via Getty Images
© VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina © Javier Etcheverry/VW PICS/UIG via Getty Images
© Javier Etcheverry/VW PICS/UIG via Getty Images
