20 stunning microscopic photos from the Nikon Small World 2020 competition

The Nikon Small World Photography Competition is an annual celebration of all things teeny-weeny tiny, and gets us science photography fans very excited. Open to entries from professionals and amateurs alike, the subject matter is diverse and always a visual treat.

This year’s crop of winners from the competition have just been announced, and there are some truly stunning images from a wide-range of visual disciplines. Here are some of the images that stood out for us.

1 See-through Zebrafish – Overall Winner

Daniel Castranova, Dr. Brant Weinstein & Bakary Samasa/Nikon Small World

2 Send In The Clowns – Second Place Overall

Daniel Knop/Nikon Small World

3 Salty Snail Tongue – Third Place Overall

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz/Nikon Small World

4 Chameleon Embryo – Top 20 Images

Dr. Allan Carrillo-Baltodano & David Salamanca/Nikon Small World

5 Crystal Vision – Top 20 Images

Justin Zoll/Nikon Small World

6 Human Hair – Top 20 Images

Robert Vierthaler/Nikon Small World

7 Roller Weevil – Top 20 Images

Özgür Kerem Bulur/Nikon Small World

8 Tight tights – Top 20 Images

Alexander Klepnev/Nikon Small World

9 Moth To A Microscope – Top 20 Images

Chris Perani/Nikon Small World

10 Plain Batty – Top 20 Images

Dr. Dorit Hockman & Dr. Vanessa Chong-Morrison/Nikon Small World

11 Phantom of the Larva – Honourable Mention

Christopher Algar/Nikon Small World

12 LCD Phone Screen – Honourable Mention

Alexey Marchenko/Nikon Small World

13 Shiver Me Timber Beetle – Honourable Mention

Marco Retana/Nikon Small World

14 Vinyl countdown – Images of Distinction

Alexander Klepnev/Nikon Small World

15 Horse Fly – Images of Distinction

Andrei Nica/Nikon Small World

16 Into the Sunset – Images of Distinction

Don Komarechka/Nikon Small World

17 A Budding Photographer – Images of Distinction

Charles Krebs/Nikon Small World

18 Heads Up – Images of Distinction

Dr. David Maitland/Nikon Small World

19 Moth to a Flame – Images of Distinction