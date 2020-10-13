20 stunning microscopic photos from the Nikon Small World 2020 competition

The Nikon Small World Photography Competition is an annual celebration of all things teeny-weeny tiny, and gets us science photography fans very excited. Open to entries from professionals and amateurs alike, the subject matter is diverse and always a visual treat.
This year’s crop of winners from the competition have just been announced, and there are some truly stunning images from a wide-range of visual disciplines. Here are some of the images that stood out for us.
1
See-through Zebrafish – Overall Winner
Dorsal view of bones and scales (blue) and lymphatic vessels (orange) in a juvenile zebrafish Daniel Castranova, Dr. Brant Weinstein & Bakary Samasa/Nikon Small World
2
Send In The Clowns – Second Place Overall
Embryonic development of a clownfish (Amphiprion percula) on days 1 & 3 (morning and evening), 5 & 9 Daniel Knop/Nikon Small World
3
Salty Snail Tongue – Third Place Overall
Tongue (radula) of a freshwater snail Dr. Igor Siwanowicz/Nikon Small World
4
Chameleon Embryo – Top 20 Images
Chameleon embryo Dr. Allan Carrillo-Baltodano & David Salamanca/Nikon Small World
5
Crystal Vision – Top 20 Images
Crystals formed after heating an ethanol & water solution containing L-glutamine and beta-alanine Justin Zoll/Nikon Small World
6
Human Hair – Top 20 Images
Human hair Robert Vierthaler/Nikon Small World
7
Roller Weevil – Top 20 Images
Leaf roller weevil (Byctiscus betulae) lateral view Özgür Kerem Bulur/Nikon Small World
8
Tight tights – Top 20 Images
Nylon stockings Alexander Klepnev/Nikon Small World
9
Moth To A Microscope – Top 20 Images
Atlas moth wing Chris Perani/Nikon Small World
10
Plain Batty – Top 20 Images
Skeleton preparation of a short-tailed fruit bat embryo (Carollia perspicillata) Dr. Dorit Hockman & Dr. Vanessa Chong-Morrison/Nikon Small World
11
Phantom of the Larva – Honourable Mention
Phantom midge larva Christopher Algar/Nikon Small World
12
LCD Phone Screen – Honourable Mention
Liquid crystals in a mobile LCD screen Alexey Marchenko/Nikon Small World
13
Shiver Me Timber Beetle – Honourable Mention
Ship-timber beetle (Lymexylidae) Marco Retana/Nikon Small World
14
Vinyl countdown – Images of Distinction
Old vinyl record Alexander Klepnev/Nikon Small World
15
Horse Fly – Images of Distinction
Horse-fly (Tabanidae) Andrei Nica/Nikon Small World
16
Into the Sunset – Images of Distinction
Scales of a Madagascan sunset butterfly wing Don Komarechka/Nikon Small World
17
A Budding Photographer – Images of Distinction
Interior of an unopened Camellia flower bud showing immature anther and filament Charles Krebs/Nikon Small World
18
Heads Up – Images of Distinction
Head of a tapeworm (Taenia pisiformis) Dr. David Maitland/Nikon Small World
19
Moth to a Flame – Images of Distinction
Moth (Ctenucha brunnea) Dr. Andrew Posselt/Nikon Small World