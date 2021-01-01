Could I be a psychopath and not know it?

If you were a psychopath in the Hollywood sense (think Hannibal Lecter), it would be odd if you didn’t realise that, at the very least, you’re ‘different’ and simply not very nice. After all, this kind of psychopath is essentially an aggressive sadist hiding behind a mask of superficial charm.

However, psychologists are increasingly realising that you can score highly on one or more psychopathic personality traits without having criminal or violent tendencies. These traits, which we all score on to some greater or lesser degree, include ‘self-centred impulsivity’ (how selfish you are), ‘cold heartedness’ (how much you’re switched off from other people’s suffering) and ‘fearless dominance’ (being less susceptible to fear, stress and anxiety).

On average, men tend to score higher on these traits than women. And don’t tell your boss, but people in management positions also generally score higher, as do people holding far-right or racist views.

Yet ‘fearless dominance’ can be extremely useful in certain challenging or risky lines of work, such as surgery, special forces, elite sport or political leadership. If you’re completely unfazed by the prospect of cutting into a person’s flesh, parachuting behind enemy lines, performing in front of thousands, or making decisions that will affect millions, there’s a good chance that you’re a high scorer in this trait. Perhaps without realising it, you could be what psychologists call a ‘successful psychopath’.

