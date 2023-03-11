You probably know someone with a cat or dog allergy, but can pets also be allergic to us? Allergies are caused by an overreaction of the immune system to a substance, such as pollen, peanuts, or pet saliva.

Just like humans, animals can have allergies to a variety of substances, and although it’s rare, some pets are allergic to our dead skin cells, known as dander. Different pets can even be allergic to each other’s dander!

Common allergy symptoms include breathing difficulties or skin irritation. If you think your pet may have an allergy, seek advice from your vet.

Asked by: Patrick Ryan, Belfast

