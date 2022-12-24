Could anything really make Rudolph’s nose glow red?
It's not impossible...
Scientists have already transferred bioluminescent genes from jellyfish and corals into many other organisms, including bacteria, fungi, fish and mammals. The setup can be designed so the genes are only active in certain tissue types, such as the epithelial cells that line the nose. Then, when ultraviolet light is used to illuminate the tissue, it glows.
As technology continues to evolve this is, perhaps, something that Santa would consider. Like the wingtip lights on a plane, a flashing hooter could help to improve Rudolph’s visibility in the night sky, keeping both Santa and his reindeer safe as they deliver their bounty.
Asked by: Bonnie Green, via email
