Do animals give each other names?

Once thought of as a uniquely human trait, research now suggests that other social species also dish out and respond to names. Green-rumped parrot parents give their chicks a ‘signature call’ or ‘name’, which is learned in the nest.

Dolphins learn their own, idiosyncratic ‘signature whistle’ from their mother, as well as recognising and remembering the ‘names’ of other dolphins too. These names are loaded with meaning – one study found that male dolphins respond more strongly to the whistles of consistently helpful allies than to those of more erratic aides.

