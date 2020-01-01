Accessibility Links

  Do I really need to wash veg if I'm going to be cooking it?
Do I really need to wash veg if I'm going to be cooking it?

Do I really need to wash veg if I’m going to be cooking it?

Asked by: Rob Banino, Bristol

Afraid so – although boiling or steaming your veg will kill off any bacteria, there’s still the problem of pesticides, which can wash off the vegetables and hang around in the water while cooking.

Thorough washing and drying with clean kitchen paper will help remove any pesticide traces. It’s also recommended to remove traces of soil before you start preparing the veg, as this can contain a host of bacteria, including E. coli, and contaminate work surfaces.

Emma Davies

