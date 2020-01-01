Do I really need to wash veg if I’m going to be cooking it?

Afraid so – although boiling or steaming your veg will kill off any bacteria, there’s still the problem of pesticides, which can wash off the vegetables and hang around in the water while cooking.
Thorough washing and drying with clean kitchen paper will help remove any pesticide traces. It’s also recommended to remove traces of soil before you start preparing the veg, as this can contain a host of bacteria, including E. coli, and contaminate work surfaces.
Read more:
- Can cooking destroy pesticide residues?
- Why do children dislike vegetables?
- Are there any animals that prepare or cook their food?
- Do I really need to leave my food to stand after it comes out of the microwave?