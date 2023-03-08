The lazy brain reboot: Try these easy, low effort ways kickstart your creativity
We've all been in a creative slump at one time or another, but the good news is that it needn't be permanent.
Humans are inherently lazy – we can’t help it, it’s just that we evolved to conserve our energy. But one consequence is that we tend to revert to tried-and-tested thinking patterns. They’re low effort and usually reliable, but unfortunately, they also tend to be boring and predictable.
One way to jolt your brain out of such ruts is to mix up your routine. So, let’s say you’re used to brainstorming ideas on your keyboard at your desk in the afternoon. Instead, get out of the office early in the morning, go up to the top floor, or into the garden, or up a hill or by a river – somewhere that feels completely different – and take a voice memo or pencil and paper, and let your ideas flow.
Other tips to try include: reminding yourself of the creative challenge just before you go to bed at night and then coming back to it the next day (this will allow the problem to incubate and your unconscious processes to get to work); going for a brisk walk; brainstorming with someone who has a completely different background and perspective than you do; or try exploiting the creative power of relaxation – light some candles, run a bubble bath, close your eyes and see what your brain comes up with (just don’t fall asleep).
Read more:
- A neuroscientist debunks the most annoyingly common productivity myths
- Why do I always come up with my best ideas when I’m trying to get to sleep?
- I love wearing my pyjamas when I work from home, but could it be affecting my productivity?
- Is the right side of your brain really more creative?
Asked by: Rachel Hardman, Southend-on-Sea
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Dr Christian Jarrett is a cognitive neuroscientist, science writer and author. He is the Deputy Editor of Psyche, the sister magazine to Aeon that illuminates the human condition through psychology, philosophy and the arts. Jarrett also created the British Psychological Society's Research Digest blog and was the first ever staff journalist on the Society's magazine, The Psychologist. He is author of Great Myths of The Brain and Be Who You Want: Unlocking the Science of Personality Change.
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offers you will love!
- Spread the cost and pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Alternatively, lock in for longer and pay just £37.99 per year, saving 51%!
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.