Humans are inherently lazy – we can’t help it, it’s just that we evolved to conserve our energy. But one consequence is that we tend to revert to tried-and-tested thinking patterns. They’re low effort and usually reliable, but unfortunately, they also tend to be boring and predictable.

One way to jolt your brain out of such ruts is to mix up your routine. So, let’s say you’re used to brainstorming ideas on your keyboard at your desk in the afternoon. Instead, get out of the office early in the morning, go up to the top floor, or into the garden, or up a hill or by a river – somewhere that feels completely different – and take a voice memo or pencil and paper, and let your ideas flow.

Other tips to try include: reminding yourself of the creative challenge just before you go to bed at night and then coming back to it the next day (this will allow the problem to incubate and your unconscious processes to get to work); going for a brisk walk; brainstorming with someone who has a completely different background and perspective than you do; or try exploiting the creative power of relaxation – light some candles, run a bubble bath, close your eyes and see what your brain comes up with (just don’t fall asleep).

Asked by: Rachel Hardman, Southend-on-Sea

