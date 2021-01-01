How do roast potatoes stay so hot for so long?

It’s mostly to do with the fatty, starchy crust that acts like an insulating layer. First, pre-boiling a potato causes its starch granules to absorb water and swell until carbohydrate molecules seep out to create a kind of thick gel.

The high temperature in the oven then drives off moisture, causing the gelatinised starch on the outside of the potato chunks to form a crispy crust, trapping the heat inside. The fat from the baking tray also collects in cracks and crevices and strengthens the heat-keeping structure.

