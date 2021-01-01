Accessibility Links

  3. When I make chocolate chip cookies, why don’t the chocolate chips melt in the oven?
When I make chocolate chip cookies, why don’t the chocolate chips melt in the oven? © Getty Images

When I make chocolate chip cookies, why don’t the chocolate chips melt in the oven?

Asked by: Samantha Thompson, Luton

Cooking chocolate tends to have less cocoa butter than eating chocolate, which raises the cooking chocolate’s melting temperature and makes it more difficult to melt.

However, the chocolate will still melt in the oven. The chocolate chips in your cookies are simply held in shape by the surrounding cookie mixture. When the cookies cool, the chips solidify again, so it looks as if they never melted.

Authors

Emma Davies

