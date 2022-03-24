Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. How do solid-state batteries work?
How do solid-state batteries work? © Getty Images

How do solid-state batteries work?

Solid-state batteries have a higher energy density than lithium-ion batteries.

Published:

Most conventional electric vehicles and mobile phones use lithium-ion batteries, which have an electrolyte gel inside them to separate the positively charged graphite anode from the negatively charged lithium cathode.

Advertisement

These are relatively cheap to make but suffer from thermal runaway – heat them beyond a specific temperature and an unstoppable chain reaction causes them to disintegrate in fiery explosions.

How do solid-state batteries work? © Alamy

Solid-state batteries replace the electrolyte gel with a solid material such as ceramic or glass, which makes them less flammable, faster charging, lighter, and higher power.

At present, they’re still under development and remain costly to manufacture. This may soon change, as companies are spending billions on the development of this new technology.

Read more:

Asked by: John Awbery, via email

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Advertisement

Authors

Dr Peter Bentley

Dr Peter Bentley

Social networks

 

Dr Peter Bentley is a computer scientist and author who is based at University College London. He is the author of books including 10 Short Lessons in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Digital Biology: How nature is transforming our technology and our lives.

Tags

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer
Subscription offer
  • Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99.
  • After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW