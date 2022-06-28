How do tearless onions work?
They hit the shops earlier this year, and have been dubbed a 'game-changer' for home cooking. But how do they actually work?
Slicing through an onion damages cells, causing enzymes and other substances that are normally kept apart to spill out and react together. In standard onions the result is a sulphur-containing chemical called syn-propanethial-S-oxide, which resembles tear gas. This forms an irritating acid when it comes into contact with water in your eyes.
Some research groups have created onions that are genetically modified to lack an enzyme that leads to syn-propanethial-S-oxide, but these have not yet made it to market.
The tearless onions – Sunions – now in shops were created by repeatedly cross-breeding milder varieties containing lower levels of pyruvate. This substance is a by-product of the same reaction that forms syn-propanethial-S-oxide and also has a good measure of pungency.
Read more:
- Why does spicy food make my nose run?
- Why do some drinks taste better when they are cold?
- Why are eggs so useful in baking, and are there any substitutes?
- Is ‘snakebite’ just a mixture of lager and cider, or a chemical reaction between the two?
Asked by: Sarah Harris, via email
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Dr Emma Davies is a science writer and editor with a PhD in food chemistry from the University of Leeds. She writes about all aspects of chemistry, from food and the environment to toxicology and regulatory science.
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
Subscribe and try your first 3 issues for just £5. After your introductory period you will pay just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.