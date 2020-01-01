Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. How do viruses jump from animals to humans?
Coronavirus vaccine: experimental drug 'trains immune system' to fight COVID-19 © Getty Images

How do viruses jump from animals to humans?

Asked by: Tina Goodwin, via email

Every animal species hosts unique viruses that have adapted to infect it. Over time, some of these have jumped to humans – these are known as ‘zoonotic’ viruses. As our populations grow, we move into wilder areas, which brings us into more frequent contact with animals we don’t normally have contact with.

Advertisement

Viruses can jump from animals to humans in the same way that they can pass between humans, through close contact with body fluids like mucus, blood, faeces or urine. As every virus has evolved to target a particular species, it’s rare for a virus to be able to jump to another species. When this does happen, it’s by chance, and it usually requires a large amount of contact with the virus.

Initially, the virus is usually not well-suited to the new host and doesn’t spread easily. Over time, however, it can evolve in the new host to produce variants that are better adapted. When viruses jump to a new host, they often cause a more severe disease. This is because viruses and their initial hosts have evolved together, and so the species has had time to build up resistance.

A new host species, on the other hand, might not have evolved the ability to tackle the virus. For example, when we come into contact with bats and their viruses, we may develop rabies or Ebola virus disease (EVD), while the bats themselves are less affected.

It’s likely that bats were the original source of three recently emerged coronaviruses: SARS-CoV (2003); MERS-CoV (2012); and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the 2019-20 coronavirus outbreak. All of these jumped from bats to humans via an intermediate animal; in the case of SARS-CoV-2, this may have been pangolins, but more research is needed.

Read more

Advertisement

Authors

Kat-headshot_Web

Katherine Arden

Social networks

 

Science writer and virologist at the University of Queensland, Australia

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Would the common cold die out if we all stayed any home? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Would the common cold die out if we all stayed at home?

I’m in my 30s and I never follow the nutrition labels on food. Am I about to die? © Getty Images
Everyday science

I’m in my 30s and I never follow the nutrition labels on food. Am I about to die?

Does milk really build healthy bones? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does milk really build healthy bones?

I’d love to treat myself to a gel manicure, but are they bad for me? © Getty Images
Everyday science

I’d love to treat myself to a gel manicure, but are they bad for me?

Who really invented the MRI machine?© Getty Images
Everyday science

Who really invented the MRI machine?

Everyone at work is ill. What’s my best course of action to avoid getting the plague from my work colleagues? © Dan Bright
Everyday science

Everyone at work is ill. What’s my best course of action to avoid getting the plague from my work colleagues?

Is it true you can only catch chicken pox once? © iStock
The Human Body

Is it true you can only catch chicken pox once?

qa_swineflu
Nature

Can humans pass viruses to animals?