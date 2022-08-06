Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
How far does my computer mouse move? © Getty Images

How far does my computer mouse move?

By
Published: 06th August, 2022 at 18:00
It gets quite the workout.

I can’t tell you how far your mouse moves, but I can tell you the distance that mine moved because I installed a little app that measured every last centimetre.

In one continuous hour of working, my mouse moved 123.76 metres. For an entire week, my mouse moved 2.5 kilometres. I clicked my mouse 10,695 times in the same period. Scale it up to a year and my mouse would travel the distance from Bristol to Birmingham!

It’s a fun thing to try, but be aware some apps like this steal your passwords, so don’t use them while working on anything important – my measurements were made under controlled conditions.

Asked by: Paul Moore, Cambridge

Dr Peter Bentley
Dr Peter Bentley

Dr Peter Bentley is a computer scientist and author who is based at University College London. He is the author of books including 10 Short Lessons in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Digital Biology: How nature is transforming our technology and our lives.

