Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. How many bananas would I need to eat to become radioactive?
How many bananas would I need to eat to become radioactive? © Getty Images

How many bananas would I need to eat to become radioactive?

Asked by: Johnny Perez, via email

Bananas are slightly radioactive because they are rich in potassium, and one of its natural isotopes (variants) is potassium-40, which is radioactive. A lorry full of bananas is radioactive enough to trigger a false alarm on a radiation detector looking for smuggled nuclear weapons. But you can’t become radioactive by eating bananas, because you already are radioactive!

Advertisement
How many bananas would I need to eat to become radioactive? © Daniel Bright

A typical adult contains around 140g of potassium, of which about 16mg is potassium-40 – making you 280 times more radioactive than a banana. Eating one increases your total amount of potassium-40 by 0.4 per cent, which is detectable with a sensitive Geiger counter, but the effect is temporary since your metabolism closely regulates the amount of potassium in your body, and you will excrete the excess within a few hours.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

Save 40% on an annual subscription
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

How are calories in food calculated? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are calories in food calculated?

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea © iStock
Everyday science

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea?

Why shouldn’t you put tomatoes in the fridge? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why shouldn’t you put tomatoes in the fridge?

What would dinosaurs have tasted like? © Dan Bright
Everyday science

What would dinosaurs have tasted like?

Does milk really build healthy bones? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does milk really build healthy bones?

Head to head: Cow's milk vs almond milk
Everyday science

Head to head: Cow’s milk vs almond milk

Why are fats solid at room temperature but oils liquid?
Everyday science

Why are fats solid at room temperature but oils liquid?

Does microwaving food destroy its nutritional content? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does microwaving food destroy its nutritional content?