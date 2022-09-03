Is it true that you can bite through a human finger as easily as a carrot? © Getty Images

Can you bite through a human finger as easily as a carrot?

By
Published: 03rd September, 2022 at 18:00
Go and get a carrot from the fridge and try it yourself.

Definitely not. Bite the carrot and then bite your own finger just as hard. It will hurt, but you won’t even break the skin on your finger.

Could you bite your own finger off, if you really wanted to? At the knuckle, possibly, but it would be very difficult. A 2012 study of hand injuries from electric windows in cars found that an average of 1,485 Newtons of force was required just to fracture a human finger. This is about twice the maximum bite force you can exert and about 10 times the force exerted when chewing normally.

Asked by: Ryan Young, Middlesbrough

