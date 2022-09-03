Can you bite through a human finger as easily as a carrot?
Go and get a carrot from the fridge and try it yourself.
Definitely not. Bite the carrot and then bite your own finger just as hard. It will hurt, but you won’t even break the skin on your finger.
Could you bite your own finger off, if you really wanted to? At the knuckle, possibly, but it would be very difficult. A 2012 study of hand injuries from electric windows in cars found that an average of 1,485 Newtons of force was required just to fracture a human finger. This is about twice the maximum bite force you can exert and about 10 times the force exerted when chewing normally.
Read more:
- What are the white semi-circles at the bottom of our finger and thumb nails?
- Why does a little bit of moisture make your hands sticky, but a large amount makes them slippery?
- Why do my fingernails grow faster in a hot country?
- Why is human skin so fragile?
Asked by: Ryan Young, Middlesbrough
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
- Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.