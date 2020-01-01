Is it possible to be too tired to sleep?

It’s perfectly possible to feel tired and at the same time have trouble dropping off. Certain life stresses and health problems can leave us feeling exhausted, but at the same time make it difficult to relax and get to sleep. Also, missing out on sleep can disrupt our natural rhythms, which can make us feel wide awake when we’d usually be sleeping.

Finally, caregivers sometimes refer to their infants as being ‘too tired to sleep’. This happens when the baby has been awake for longer than their little bodies can cope with, resulting in stress and difficulties settling.

