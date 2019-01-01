Are our sleeping positions linked to our personalities?

Asked by: Donna Milne, Burton-upon-Trent

Advertisement

The research so far is mixed. In 2014, a study by psychologist Prof Richard Wiseman found that creative people tend to lie on their left side, and extroverts report sleeping close to their partners. A 2002 study in the US also found that people who start the night in the prone position (lying flat on their chest, also known as ‘freefall’) are generally more anxious and less self-confident than those who sleep in other positions.

But a 2012 study from researchers at West Chester University in the US noted just weak associations between sleeping position and personality, and flagged inconsistencies between studies. So we need more high-quality research before drawing any firm conclusions on this one.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.