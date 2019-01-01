My child has an imaginary friend… should I be worried?

Once seen by psychologists as a sign of character weakness, or an inability to differentiate fantasy from reality, imaginary friends are today recognised as an entirely normal, and even beneficial, part of childhood (around half of all kids have one at some point).

Advertisement

Imaginary friends can help children to make sense of the adult world and practise thinking about the emotional and mental states of others. They also allow kids to exercise their linguistic and storytelling skills, to feel comforted when lonely, and to feel competent and in control – by caring for their fantasy friend, for instance, or teaching them how to do things. So there’s no need to worry!

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.