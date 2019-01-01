Accessibility Links

My child has an imaginary friend… should I be worried? © Dan Bright

My child has an imaginary friend… should I be worried?

No need to fetch the priest, having an imaginary friend is perfectly normal…if you’re a child.

Once seen by psychologists as a sign of character weakness, or an inability to differentiate fantasy from reality, imaginary friends are today recognised as an entirely normal, and even beneficial, part of childhood (around half of all kids have one at some point).

Imaginary friends can help children to make sense of the adult world and practise thinking about the emotional and mental states of others. They also allow kids to exercise their linguistic and storytelling skills, to feel comforted when lonely, and to feel competent and in control – by caring for their fantasy friend, for instance, or teaching them how to do things. So there’s no need to worry!

Read more:

