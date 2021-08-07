Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Why do Olympic divers have such tiny towels?
Olympic diver towel © Getty

Why do Olympic divers have such tiny towels?

There's some surprising science behind the small towels used by the likes of Tom Daley.

Published:

Diving often involves tucks and pikes, where the diver grips their legs. Wet hands and legs can be slippery, so towelling off before a dive is important.

Advertisement

Since Olympic divers sit in a hot tub to keep warm between dives, they’ll towel off and get wet again several times during a competition.

The tiny sports towel (also known as a shammy) absorbs a lot of water and is very easy to wring out afterwards. Some divers also have a ritual of dropping their towel from the diving board into the water to help judge the distance.

Read more about the science of sport:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

SS21_Brandsite_720x480Sidebar_Focus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW