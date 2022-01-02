Paper towels vs hand dryers: Which is more hygienic?

Although headlines on the hygiene of paper towels versus hand dryers might be seductive, scientists have tried and failed to come to a definitive consensus about which is really superior. When you look at the studies behind the headlines, you’ll often find they are funded by the paper towel or hand dryer industry. It’s difficult to compare the studies too, as airblowers vary in efficiency, and paper towels vary in thickness.

Advertisement

In truth, it probably doesn’t matter much. What’s more important is washing your hands regularly, with soap and water for 20 seconds, then using whatever is available to dry them.

Read more:

Asked by: Adam Johnson, Leeds

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)