Prof Linda Scott: Why is there still economic inequality between men and women?

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we talk to Professor Linda Scott, an expert in women’s economic development and Emeritus DP World Chair for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Oxford.

Advertisement

Her book, The Double X Economy, has been shortlisted for the Royal Society Science Book Prize 2020. In it, she argues that when we economically empower women, we all succeed.

Linda tells us about her work in women’s economics, why the number of women joining the workforce is slowing down, and her idea for an ’80 per cent Christmas’ to close the gender pay gap.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast: