  3. Prof Linda Scott: Why is there still economic inequality between men and women?
Prof Linda Scott: Why is there still economic inequality between men and women?

Prof Linda Scott: Why is there still economic inequality between men and women?

Economist Prof Linda Scott talks about her work in women's economics and explains her idea for an '80 per cent Christmas' to close the gender pay gap.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we talk to Professor Linda Scott, an expert in women’s economic development and Emeritus DP World Chair for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Oxford.

Her book, The Double X Economy, has been shortlisted for the Royal Society Science Book Prize 2020. In it, she argues that when we economically empower women, we all succeed.

Linda tells us about her work in women’s economics, why the number of women joining the workforce is slowing down, and her idea for an ’80 per cent Christmas’ to close the gender pay gap.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

