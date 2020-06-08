Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Pragya Agarwal: When does bias become prejudice?
Pragya Agarwal: When does bias become prejudice? © Getty Images

Pragya Agarwal: When does bias become prejudice?

Dr Pragya Agarwal explains where our biases come from and why it’s important to recognise and unlearn them to help make the world a better, fairer place.

No matter how open-minded we consider ourselves to be, all of us hold biases towards other people.

Advertisement

Dr Pragya Agarwal is a behavioural and data scientist, ex-academic, and a freelance writer and journalist, who runs a research gender equality think tank The 50 Percent Project.

Her new book, Sway: Unravelling Unconscious Bias (£16.99, Bloomsbury Sigma), unravels the way our implicit or ‘unintentional’ biases affect the way we communicate and perceive the world, and how they affect our decision-making, even in life and death situations.

In this week’s podcast, she explains where these biases come from and why it’s important for us to recognise and unlearn them to help make the world a better, fairer place.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Is body positivity the answer to body image issues? – Phillippa Diedrichs © Getty Images
The Human Body

Phillippa Diedrichs Is body positivity the answer to body image issues?

Everything you ever wanted to know about… illusions, magic and the paranormal with prof Richard Wiseman
The Human Body

Everything you ever wanted to know about… Illusions, magic and the paranormal with prof Richard Wiseman

Science Focus Podcast: Do you believe in magic? – Gustav Kuhn (Conjuror Signor Martino levitating Mademoiselle Nita during a stage performance © Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
The Human Body

Gustav Kuhn Do you believe in magic?

The psychology of suicide © Owen Gent
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast What psychology can tell us about suicide

Robin Ince
The Human Body

Robin Ince: Inside the mind of a comedian

What does it mean to be a man? – Gary Barker © Emmanuel Polanco
The Human Body

Gary Barker What does it mean to be a man?

Why ASMR gives you tingles - Emma WhispersRed
The Human Body

Why ASMR gives you tingles – Emma WhispersRed

What does it mean to be happy? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Helen Russell What does it mean to be happy?