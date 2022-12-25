The Big Science Christmas Quiz 2022: Questions and answers - part 2
Published: 25th December, 2022 at 16:00
While away a few minutes with our second Christmas quiz of 2022. Can you get all 20 questions correct?
The presents are unwrapped, the King has delivered his first Christmas Message, and you've finally found a few moments to sit down and press pause on the frenetic pace of Christmas festivities (and maybe digest those extra helping of roast parsnips, that you absolutely 100 per cent needed).
If, like us, you're eagerly anticipating this year's Royal Institution Christmas Lectures, why not put your own noggin to the test and see how much of 2022 in science news you can remember? From rewilding efforts to discovering lost ships, here's part two of our Big Christmas Quiz.
Authors
Holly SpannerStaff Writer, BBC Science Focus
