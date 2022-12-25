The presents are unwrapped, the King has delivered his first Christmas Message, and you've finally found a few moments to sit down and press pause on the frenetic pace of Christmas festivities (and maybe digest those extra helping of roast parsnips, that you absolutely 100 per cent needed).

If, like us, you're eagerly anticipating this year's Royal Institution Christmas Lectures, why not put your own noggin to the test and see how much of 2022 in science news you can remember? From rewilding efforts to discovering lost ships, here's part two of our Big Christmas Quiz.

