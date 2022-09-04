Should I take my shoes off inside the house?

Tests have shown that shoes carry a host of faecal bacteria – including E. coli – which could come from the floors in public toilets as well as from dog poo.

Advertisement

One study carried out at the University of Arizona, US, suggested that over 90 per cent of the bacteria from your shoes then transfer to the floors in your home. Shoes can also traipse in carcinogenic chemicals picked up from roadside dust, along with problematic pesticides from lawns.

Of course, some dirt is good for you, but you can always go into the garden to be exposed to germs.

Read more:

Asked by: Stephanie Lee, Bristol

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)