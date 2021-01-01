Accessibility Links

TOP TEN: Countries with speediest internet © Getty Images

Top 10: Countries with speediest internet

At 47th place, the UK doesn’t make the list.

A public service announcement to all gamers: don’t move to Yemen. With an average broadband speed of 0.58Mbps (over 106 times slower than the net aboard the International Space Station), it would take just under three days to download the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2.

But which country has the fastest net? (Spoiler: with an average speed of 37.82 Mbps, it’s not the UK, which comes in at 47th).

10. Hungary

Hungary flag

99.74Mbps

Fast enough to download Days Of Thunder in 43 seconds

9. Monaco

Monaco Flag

104.98Mbps

Fast enough to download The Sims in 142 seconds

8. Hong Kong

Hong Kong flag

105.32Mbps

Fast enough to download Barry White’s Greatest Hits album in 0.38 seconds

7. Switzerland

Switzerland flag

110.45Mbps

Fast enough to download Top Gun in 41 seconds

6. Iceland

Iceland flag

116.88Mbps

Fast enough to download all the Harry Potter books in 12 seconds

5. Luxembourg

Luxemborg

118.05Mbps

Fast enough to download the entire Fast & Furious movie franchise in 154 seconds

4. Gibraltar

Gibraltar flag

183.09Mbps

Fast enough to download Speed, starring Keanu Reeves in 26 seconds

3. Andorra

Andorra flag

213.41Mbps

Fast enough to download the 4K extended edition of The Lord Of The Rings trilogy in 130 seconds

2. Jersey

Jersey flag

218.37Mbps

Fast enough to download the 2014 film The Jersey Boys in 10.4 seconds

1. Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein Flag

229.98Mbps

Fast enough to download S Club 7’s greatest hits album, Best in 0.05 seconds

Source: Worldwide broadband speed league

