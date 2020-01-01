Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. What is the yeast doing inside my bread?
What is the yeast doing inside my bread? © Getty Images

What is the yeast doing inside my bread?

We’ve teamed up with the folks behind BBC World Service’s CrowdScience to answer your questions on one topic - this week it's about yeast and how it works when making bread.

Yeast is a single-celled microbe belonging to the fungus family. There are around 1,500 known species, but the one used in baking is Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Its key property is the production of carbon dioxide (CO2) when it feeds on sugar molecules (a process known as fermentation). The CO2 gets trapped, creating a soft, spongy texture.

Advertisement

There are billions of yeast cells in a single sachet of yeast. The sugar they feed on comes from the bread’s flour, which is mainly starch: long chains of glucose molecules. These chains are too large for the yeast to metabolise, but bread flour also contains ‘amylase’ enzymes (these occur naturally, but are also often added to flours to boost levels), which, when you add water, chemically chop the starch chains into individual glucose molecules. The yeast cells eat this glucose, which they convert into energy, releasing water and the all-important CO2 as a by-product.

Yeast grows and multiplies fastest between 30°C and 35ºC, which is why your dough rises best in the airing cupboard or on a warm windowsill. Towards the end of the proving, the yeast starts to run out of oxygen, so it can’t fully metabolise the sugar. Instead, it switches to an anaerobic process that doesn’t need oxygen, and produces alcohol (ethanol) instead of water as the by-product.

You can often smell the slightly fruity/sour products of this process in raw bread dough. When you bake your loaf, the heat of the oven evaporates all the alcohol, and also kills off the yeast cells, which have now done their job.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

357-600x500
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Which vegan milk is best for the environment? © Getty
Everyday science

Which vegan milk is best for the environment?

How are calories in food calculated? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are calories in food calculated?

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea © iStock
Everyday science

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea?

How is milk ‘skimmed’? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How is milk ‘skimmed’?

Why did my mum always tell me to eat my crusts? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why did my mum always tell me to eat my crusts?

Is it possible to drink too much tea? © Dan Bright
Everyday science

Is it possible to drink too much tea?

How does popping candy work? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How does popping candy work?

Does eating a curry to bring on labour? © Daniel Bright
Everyday science

Does eating a curry bring on labour?