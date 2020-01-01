Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Why do news reports always begin with bad news?
Why do news reports always begin with bad news? © Alamy

Why do news reports always begin with bad news?

Asked by: David Griffin, Gloucestershire

Most news outlets lead with disasters, crimes and misdemeanours. This is partly down to media convention – there’s the old media adage “if it bleeds it leads”, and many journalistic reputations are forged through the uncovering of establishment scandals or ineptitudes (true to the notion of the media as the ‘fourth estate’ that helps keep those in power in check). Of course, negative stories are also important in the practical sense of informing us about dangers, such as global pandemics or an incoming inclement weather.

Advertisement

Yet there is another side to this question: the overwhelming reader demand for gloom and doom. This is likely explained by what psychologists have long recognised as our ‘negativity bias’ – we pay more attention to, and better remember negative experiences. We’re more likely to spot angry faces than happy ones in a crowd, and many languages have a much wider vocabulary for describing negative emotions than jolly ones.

This bias probably evolved as a survival mechanism, and it affects our taste in news. In one 2014 study, researchers in the US and Canada tracked volunteers’ eye movements as they browsed an online news site, and found that even those who professed a preference for positive stories actually spent more time scanning the negative ones.

Another study led by the University of Michigan showed that across 17 countries, from New Zealand to China, people on average showed stronger emotional reactions (measured by skin conductance and heart rate variability) to negative news stories. But this wasn’t true for everyone, so the researchers say that there could be a niche market for positive news, too.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Christian Jarrett

Christian Jarrett

Social networks

 

Tags

357-600x500
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What are the most common phobias? © iStock
Everyday science

What are the most common phobias?

Why does it feel strange to walk up a non-working escalator? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does it feel strange to walk up a non-working escalator?

Is there any link between handwriting and personality? © Daniel Bright
Everyday science

Is there any link between handwriting and personality?

I love wearing my pyjamas when I work from home , but could it be affecting my productivity? © Dan Bright
Everyday science

I love wearing my pyjamas when I work from home, but could it be affecting my productivity?

Why do people become aggressive when driving? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why do people become aggressive when driving?

Why are some people more squeamish than others? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why are some people more squeamish than others?

Why is it rude to point and laugh? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why is it rude to point?

Image created with Circos connecting each digit of pi to its successive digit. The outer ring is divided into segments that represent the numbers 0 to 9, each of which has its own colour. The connecting lines show links to the positions of the numerically corresponding segments. For example, the “14” in “3.14...” is drawn as a link between segment 1 at position 2 and segment 4 at position 3 © Cristian Ilies Vasile
Everyday science

Why do we find circles so beautiful?