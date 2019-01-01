Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Why does no one at work care about my lovely summer holiday?

Why does no one at work care about my lovely summer holiday?

Regaling stories of your summer adventures falling on unappreciative ears? You’re not alone, with most people finding familiar stories much more pleasing.

Why does no one at work care about my lovely summer holiday? © Dan Bright

It may seem that way, but rest assured, it’s probably not that they don’t care, and it’s probably not all down to jealousy, either. It’s likely that they just find it difficult to fully appreciate what an awesome time you had. 

Advertisement

Psychologists at Harvard University have been studying the social dynamics that play out when we share stories. They’ve found that most of us (storytellers and listeners alike) think that it will be more pleasurable for all involved to hear stories  of extraordinary experiences rather than more mundane tales.  

Yet the converse tends to be true – it’s actually more rewarding to share stories that everyone finds familiar. A key reason is that it’s such a challenge to convey exciting or unusual experiences in words. Your head may be filled with memories of astonishing views or hilarious nights out, but unless you’re a gifted raconteur, when you try to articulate those experiences, your audience is likely to be left cold. So, paradoxically, the more remarkable your summer escape, the more you risk alienating your audience.  

By contrast, if you went somewhere familiar and did what many others in your social group do, your colleagues will probably enjoy hearing about your holiday more, as they’ll be able to chip in with their own anecdotes.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

Is it better to walk or run in the rain? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it better to walk or run in the rain?

Can you fool a lie detector? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Can you fool a lie detector?

What is dust made of? © iStock
Everyday science

What is dust made of?

How are calories in food calculated? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are calories in food calculated?

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea © iStock
Everyday science

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea?

If water contains hydrogen, which is flammable, why doesn't it burn? © iStock
Everyday science

If water contains hydrogen, which is flammable, why doesn’t it burn?

How much salt would I need to float in my bath? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How much salt would I need to float in my bath?

What’s in lipstick? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What’s in lipstick?