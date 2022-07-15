10 James Webb Space Telescope memes that are out of this world
The release of the first images from the JWST was a huge moment for science... now it is time to celebrate with funny pictures and edits.
The James Webb Space Telescope has now graced us with a collection of highly detailed images of space. Through these images, we have seen galaxies that are many billions of light-years away, a beautifully crisp image of the death of a star, and a shot of a group of galaxies overlapping each other that took 1,000 images to create.
So how do we celebrate such a monumental moment in science? With memes, of course! Within minutes of the images being live, they had been carefully crafted and edited, compared to everything from bowling alley carpets to surrealist art, and thrown into the mix with beloved films and TV shows.
Below we've gathered our favourite JWST memes to celebrate this event.
Dali and Ernst would have loved the JWST
Bowling alleys beat the JWST to it
NASA identifies intelligent life in space
The two sides of technology collide
The telescope he tells you not to worry about
It's all so clear now
Why travel billions of light years when you could just get the bus
One for the Superman fans out there
Planet B-Ball was a key finding from the JWST
Have you seen the images yet? Have you?!
Even Google's Doodle got invovled
Read more:
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Subscribe and try your first 3 issues for just £5.
- After your introductory period you will pay just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.