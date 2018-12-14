Space is pretty unforgiving, and those who visit tend to be only the strongest, most resilient and brainiest of us (or those with a very healthy bank balance). One of those strong, resilient and brainy people was Tim Peake, who in 2015 became Britain’s first astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

On board, he conducted a number of experiments, operated robots and spent 4 hours 43 minutes on a space walk, as well as a few other, let’s say, less mission-critical tasks.

So what do you reckon, would you be able to withstand the rigours of spending months aboard the ISS and land back on Earth with your head held high, safe in the knowledge of a job well done? The Astronaut Selection Test Book is filled with 100 genuine astronaut tests and training exercises to see if you’ve got the brainpower to earn a ticket into orbit. You’ll need to get them all right if you stand a chance, but we have five questions to get you started.

Try the quiz below and let us know how you get on by tweeting us @sciencefocus. We got a respectable score, but respectable doesn’t cut it in the vastness of space – sadly we’ll be calling terra firma home for a while.

<section><h2>Are you smart enough to be an ISS astronaut?</h2> <p></p> <p>Have you got a brain for space or just space-brained? Try this astronaut selection quiz from British astronaut Tim Peake's book <em>The Astronaut Selection Test Book: Do You Have What it Takes for Space?</em>.</p></section><section><h2>SPATIAL AWARENESS</h2> <p></p> <p>Spatial awareness skills are enormously important for any astronaut, because astronauts often operate equipment they can’t actually see, and are doing so in microgravity, which affects their perception (after all, there is no fixed up or down in weightlessness). On a spacewalk in particular, you are constantly changing your orientation and perspective as you move around. Selectors are looking for good spatial awareness skills.</p> <p><br></p> <p>Imagine that you are facing a cube. This cube can roll to the left, right, forward (towards you) or backwards (away from you). There is a dot on the bottom of the cube. </p> <p><br></p> <p>In your mind, roll the cube: forward, left, left, forward, right, backwards, right. Where’s the dot now?</p></section><section><h3>Imagine the same cube with the dot.</h3> <p></p> <p>Roll the cube: forward, right, right, forward, left, backwards, left. Where’s the dot now?</p></section><section><h3>TECHNICAL INFORMATION</h3> <p></p> <p>What is the reading on the voltmeter? </p></section><section><h3>MEASUREMENT EXERCISES</h3> <p></p> <p>The reaction time of a driver is one second. How far does she drive on before hitting the brakes, if she drives at a speed of 96km/h and sees a red light?</p></section><section><h3>PATTERN RECOGNITION</h3> <p></p> <p>Choose which option should fill the missing square. You’re allowed only 10 seconds for this puzzle. </p></section><section><h3>LANGUAGE APTITUDE TEST</h3> <p></p> <p>Can you decipher Chinese? Some European astronauts now learn Chinese as well as Russian. The way in which Chinese characters are constructed sometimes gives you a visual clue as to what a word means.</p> <p><br></p> <p>Look carefully at the elements in the five Chinese words over the next few questions. Your task is to match them to these equivalent English words.<strong>﻿</strong></p></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h3></h3></section><section><h2>Get ready for take off!</h2> <p></p> <p>Well done, it looks like you've got what it takes to be an astronaut aboard the ISS.</p></section><section><h3>A small step...</h3> <p></p> <p>...but not big enough. Keep studying and maybe one day you'll be able to join the crew on the International Space Station.</p></section><section><h3>Houston, we have a problem...</h3> <p></p> <p>Oh dear, maybe a career in orbit isn't the one for you.</p></section>

The Astronaut Selection Test Book by Tim Peake and the European Space Agency is out now (£20, Century)

