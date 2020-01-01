Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Do 3D printers work in space?
Do 3D printers work in space? © NASA

Do 3D printers work in space?

Asked by: Chris Mayhew

Yes! NASA’s ‘In-Space Manufacturing’ project has been running since 2014, when the first 3D printer was sent to the International Space Station. The printer releases a stream of heated toothpaste-like plastic from a tube and deposits it layer by layer to create a 3D object, and it was found to work perfectly in microgravity.

Advertisement

Objects created by this printer and its successor include a ratchet wrench, an antenna component and a part to connect two onboard robots.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Dr Peter Bentley

Dr Peter Bentley

Social networks

 

Tags

357-600x500
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Aerospace engineer Dava Newman developed this BioSuit for Mars missions; it has a tight, elastic structure that counteracts lower pressure © Dava Newman/MIT
Space

Why haven’t spacesuits changed much over time?

How do they make spacesuits airtight? © NASA
Space

How do they make spacesuits airtight?

Can a planet’s atmosphere get bigger over time? © iStock
Space

Can a planet’s atmosphere get bigger over time?

Is it true that NASA smaller everything before it is sent into space? © NASA
Space

Is it true that NASA smells everything before it is sent into space?

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Apollo programme © NASA
Space

Q&A special Everything you ever wanted to know about the Apollo programme

Entire surface of the Moon mapped for the first time © USGS ASTROGEOLOGY SCIENCE CENTER, LPI, SD MINES
Science news

Entire surface of the Moon mapped for the first time

Can smells travel in zero gravity? © Getty Images
Space

Can smells travel in zero gravity?

Do any stars escape from their galaxies and roam through the Universe? © Getty Images
Space

Do any stars escape from their galaxies and roam through the Universe?