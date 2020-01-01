Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. How did Mars lose its atmosphere?
How did Mars lose its atmosphere? © Getty Images

How did Mars lose its atmosphere?

Asked by: Aseer Awsaf

Mars today has a thin atmosphere: the volume of gases (mostly carbon dioxide) in its atmosphere is less than 1 per cent that of Earth’s. However, evidence from the surface of Mars indicates that the planet was once much warmer and wetter than today. This suggests that the Martian atmosphere must once have been much thicker, creating a strong greenhouse effect that trapped the Sun’s light.

Advertisement

Thanks to numerous missions to the Red Planet, we now know that in its early infancy, up until around four billion years ago, Mars had a strong magnetic field, created, just like Earth’s, by convection currents of molten metals in the planet’s core. But, unlike Earth, Mars cooled enough internally to switch off this mechanism, and the planet ended up with no global magnetic field. Without this magnetic field, the planet was less protected from the solar wind – the stream of energetic charged particles flowing from the Sun.

The solar wind stripped away most of the Martian atmosphere in only a few hundred million years after the planet lost its magnetic field. This process was quick because the Sun rotated much faster in its youth, which made the solar wind more energetic. The loss of a large fraction of its atmosphere to space was a major cause of Mars’s transition from a warm, wet climate to today’s cold, dry one.

In contrast, the fact that the Earth retained its magnetic field, which deflects the solar wind, and hence held on to its atmosphere, ultimately allowed life to develop here.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Alastair Gunn

Dr Alastair Gunn

Social networks

 

Tags

355-300x250
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 40% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Could humans evolve to adapt to Mars? © Getty Images
Space

Could humans evolve to adapt to Mars?

Why do we never see video footage from Mars?
Space

Why do we never see video footage from Mars?

Why are Venus and Mars so different to Earth? © Getty Images
Space

Why are Venus and Mars so different to Earth?

Aerospace engineer Dava Newman developed this BioSuit for Mars missions; it has a tight, elastic structure that counteracts lower pressure © Dava Newman/MIT
Space

Why haven’t spacesuits changed much over time?

Could we colonise Mars using current technology? © Getty Images
Space

Could we colonise Mars using current technology?

Could we create a breathable atmosphere on Mars? © Getty Images
Space

Could we create a breathable atmosphere on Mars?

Does Mars have any gravity? © Getty Images
Space

Does Mars have any gravity?

Could you throw a frisbee on Mars? © Getty Images
Space

Could you throw a Frisbee on Mars?