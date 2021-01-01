How do we know the Milky Way is a spiral galaxy?

Since we live inside the Milky Way it is difficult to see its spiral form. There are some clues though. First, there is a concentration of stars along the galactic plane and particularly in the constellation of Sagittarius. This implies the Milky Way is disc-shaped with a central bulge, just as we see in other spiral galaxies.
Second, measurements of the velocities of stars and clouds of gas reveal that their motion is not random but follows a rotational pattern – just like those we see in other spiral galaxies.
Most convincingly, measurements of the distances of these objects show clearly that they are concentrated along the arms of a spiral. Conclusion: the Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy with four arms.
Asked by: Dileep Bagnall (Lancashire)
