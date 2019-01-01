Accessibility Links

  3. How far from Earth could aliens detect our radio signals?
How far from Earth could aliens detect our radio signals?

How far from Earth could aliens detect our radio signals?

Asked by: Anna Briggs, Plymouth

While commercial radio broadcasts began around 100 years ago, these early transmissions used frequencies that were either mopped up by the atmosphere or drowned out by radio emission from the Sun.

In contrast, military radar transmissions set up during the Cold War to detect incoming ballistic missiles have the power and frequency characteristics to be detected over hundreds of light-years – and have already broadcast our existence to any aliens within around 60 light-years of the Earth.

